Care company urges families to watch for signs that elderly parents may need support

By Emily Finan
Contributor
Published 16th Apr 2025, 09:44 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 09:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Ahead of the Easter weekend, a care business is urging families to watch out for signs their elderly loved one might need extra help.

The warning from home care company, Home Instead Sheffield and Barnsley comes as the long weekend approaches, a time when families often get together and may see that an ageing loved one needs some help.

The care business has launched a new free checklist which families can use to assess how their loved one is doing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alison Taylor, General Manager of Home Instead Sheffield and Barnsley, said: “Easter is a special time for families to come together, making it the perfect opportunity to check in on elderly loved ones. Small changes in their behaviour or home environment can be early signs that they need extra support.

Members of the Home Instead Sheffield Team holding the checklist.Members of the Home Instead Sheffield Team holding the checklist.
Members of the Home Instead Sheffield Team holding the checklist.

Our free checklist is designed to help families recognise these signs and ensure their loved ones continue to live safely and comfortably.”

Home Instead Sheffield and Barnsley helps support older people to live independently and safely at home and its carers, which they call Care Professionals, help with everything from personal care and home help to companionship and specialist care such as dementia or Parkinson’s support.

Alison continued: “We strongly encourage people to have a conversation about care earlier so that it doesn’t reach a crisis point when perhaps mum or dad has a fall and has to go into hospital. If you address any issues earlier, it can help your loved one to stay at home for longer, a place where they can feel content with their cherished memories and possessions.”

You can download a checklist by visiting the website or speak to Home Instead by calling 0114 250 7709 in Sheffield, or 01226 391010 in Barnsley.

Related topics:Barnsley
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice