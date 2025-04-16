Care company urges families to watch for signs that elderly parents may need support
The warning from home care company, Home Instead Sheffield and Barnsley comes as the long weekend approaches, a time when families often get together and may see that an ageing loved one needs some help.
The care business has launched a new free checklist which families can use to assess how their loved one is doing.
Alison Taylor, General Manager of Home Instead Sheffield and Barnsley, said: “Easter is a special time for families to come together, making it the perfect opportunity to check in on elderly loved ones. Small changes in their behaviour or home environment can be early signs that they need extra support.
Our free checklist is designed to help families recognise these signs and ensure their loved ones continue to live safely and comfortably.”
Home Instead Sheffield and Barnsley helps support older people to live independently and safely at home and its carers, which they call Care Professionals, help with everything from personal care and home help to companionship and specialist care such as dementia or Parkinson’s support.
Alison continued: “We strongly encourage people to have a conversation about care earlier so that it doesn’t reach a crisis point when perhaps mum or dad has a fall and has to go into hospital. If you address any issues earlier, it can help your loved one to stay at home for longer, a place where they can feel content with their cherished memories and possessions.”
You can download a checklist by visiting the website or speak to Home Instead by calling 0114 250 7709 in Sheffield, or 01226 391010 in Barnsley.