Can Sheffield's food and drink businesses solve an industry's crisis?

Business owners from Sheffield’s vibrant food and drink scene are coming together on Monday February 10 at The Steamworks on Randall Street, to address the cost-of-living crisis head-on.

The perfect storm of rising costs, reductions in customer numbers, and staff shortages have put a strain on many hospitality businesses, but now, rather than waiting for external help, they are taking matters into their own hands. Enter Savour and Solve, an exciting new event organised by Paprika Placemakers and Hard Crafters Meetup, designed to address the issues facing Sheffield’s food industry head-on.

Local producers, indie restaurants, and cafes can’t afford to wait for local or national government solutions – the change has to come from the businesses impacted daily by the cost-of-living crisis and the post-Covid changes in eating out. Savour and Solve is about giving everyone in the industry a platform to connect, share problems, and co-create practical solutions. Only by working together, can they revitalise Sheffield’s food scene and help make the city a destination to satisfy every palate.

Esther Morrison (Paprika Placemakers) has been working with independent high street businesses across the city region for four years. She says that the event is not a typical industry conference. There won’t be long lectures or unrelatable advice from distant experts. Instead, she has designed Savour and Solve to be as a collaborative, people-driven workshop that will make sure every voice is included.. This ensures that every voice is heard.

Esther in 2016, holding the Manchester Food and Drink award for Best Food and Drink Popup for Foodie Friday, which she created in 2013.

In addition to having a voice at the table, local food and drink producers will be able showcase their products direct to local buyers; a. A chance to gain fresh inspiration for menus and collaborations. Paprika hopes that by the end of the day, every attendee will feel part of a supportive “food family” and leave with at least one new business connection to help them thrive.

By empowering the food community to take charge of its own destiny, Paprika Placemakers are setting an example not just for Sheffield, but for other cities grappling with similar challenges.

If you’re a food or drink producer or an independent eatery industry professional, this is your chance to have agency in a world with so many things beyond your control.be part of actual collaboration. You can sign up via Eventbrite - Search for Savour and Solve in Sheffield. Book your spot now and on 10 February you can take the first step towards shaping a stronger, more resilient future for Sheffield’s food scene.