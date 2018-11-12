Calls for memories of Sheffield toy store to be marked as work continues on new city centre shop

A former worker at Sheffield’s legendary Redgates toy shop has repeated her call for the memories to live on when a huge H&M store is built on the site.

Maggie Nunn, who worked at the store with her former husband John, called for its logo or name to be included on the new development, with work due to get underway.

A model railway inside the former Redgates toy shop.

Dubbed as the finest toy shop outside London, Redgates closed its doors for the final time 30 years ago and the building was demolished earlier this year.

Now, Ms Nunn said she had written to Sheffield Council in the hope of ensuring the memories of the store live on.

She said: “"There is so much love and affection for Redgates in Sheffield that it would be great for the new building to be known as The Redgate Building.

An artist's impression of what Phase Three of The Moor redevelopment will look like.

"It would mean an awful lot to the family. There were 52 members of the family involved as shareholders and there were about ten of them who actually worked there so it would be great for them.

"But it would also mean a lot to the people of Sheffield because everyone of a certain age has memories of the shop."

The huge store, across several floors, was a haven of brightly coloured stacks of Lego, dolls’ houses, Subbuteo, Meccano, bikes, outfits, Matchbox cars, railway sets, wooden horses and board games.

And staff would be encouraged to play with toys in the store - especially in the run-up to Christmas each year when it would come into its own.

Ms Nunn added: "Kids could go in and touch and play with toys without the need to buy them. I am doing this for my former husband but also for the people of Sheffield.

“I just think that if we had lots of people behind it then we have more of a chance and I think the timing is right as it looks like they’re just about to start building the store.”

The shop was founded on Fargate by Edwin Redgate in 1857, later moving to The Moor and then Fitzwilliam Gate.

But the building is being demolished to make way for a new unit for fashion retailer H&M as part of the third phase of the development of The Moor and ongoing development of the city centre.

Phil Huby, head of retail at Aberdeen Standard Investments, who are carrying out the works on The Moor, said the H&M store was due to open next year.