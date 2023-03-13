Scores of people have signed a petition against new parking restrictions on a Sheffield street warning it will ‘only damage growth’.

More than 190 have put their name to calls to maintain the rules on Garden Street in the city centre. Bosses say removing free parking bays and extending no waiting, loading and parking on the street could close firms including legendary Indian restaurant Butler’s Balti House on Broad Lane, which employs 26.

Boss Sajid Quader - who started the petition - says the venue is suffering due to already strict parking conditions, high energy prices, cost of living increases and the new Clean Air Zone.

He added: “We as a community support the diverse and vibrant community of retailers and services that line both roads, and understand that the proposed restrictions will only damage growth, as a result of consumer convenience reduction.

Sajid Quader, of Butlers Balti House, left, said a diverse and vibrant community of retailers and services would be affected.

“We are already suffering with cars not being able to park on the pavement, customers getting ticketed and customers’ cars being damaged and if this comes into action it is a serious issue and we are having to face the real consideration of closing the restaurant for good.”

On the petition website, Kashif Mehmood wrote: “It’s nice and a very old restaurant, we don’t want to lose this good place from our city.”

Dave Carrick: “You want to kill more businesses? What are you thinking? I'm not sure I'm going to bother voting this May.”

Jade Richards: “Terrible council doing it on purpose.”

Glyn Wilson: “Yet another bad mistake from Sheffield City Council. Will they ever learn?”

The Star approached Sheffield City Council for comment.

Butlers Balti House is a landmark on Broad Lane.