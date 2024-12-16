Busy year ahead as Carl Brown becomes Electric Steelmakers Guild president

South Yorkshire steel industry expert Carl Brown is predicting a busy 2025 as he takes on a new role as president of the Electric Steelmakers Guild.

The Electric Steelmakers Guild was created to promote progress in the manufacture of steel for commercial purposes in electric furnaces and to encourage free discussion and exchange of information of mutual interest and benefit to members.

Its membership includes Forgemasters, Marcegaglia, Liberty Steel, Celsa Steel and Tata Steel amongst many others and represents international leaders in the electric arc furnace sector.

As the new president of the organisation, Carl - who is General Manager of Harsco Environmental in Rotherham - explained that the focus for 2025 would be on South Yorkshire and the north.

“The American Metal Makers Guild President and past President will both be joining us for our Annual General Meeting in May,” he said.

“The AGM is taking place in Teesside, with a visit to British Steel Skinningrove Special Profiles and updates around British Steel’s plans for a new electric arc furnace at the Teesside Beam Mill Site.

“The year will also feature some important visits to South Yorkshire, including a February tour of the Sheffield Forgemasters site and then a visit to the new Danieli facility at the Advanced Manufacturing Park at Waverley scheduled for October.

“We are also delighted to have launched a new Electric Steelmakers Guild website, which was created for us by the team at Sheffield creative marketing agency Objective.

“With their fantastic support, we now have a platform that explains fully the importance of the Electric Steelmakers Guild within the steel industry.

“Our focus is the development of green steel techniques and helping the industry to meet its emissions targets.

“Harsco, of course, has an innovation heritage that goes back to the earliest efforts in industrial recycling and environmental resource management.

“Where others saw waste and expense, our founders saw opportunity and value and for more than a century we have innovated, positioning us to compete in – and serve – a rapidly changing and globalising steel industry.

“Now, as president of ESMG, I believe that our members can be leaders in the development of a sustainable and environmentally responsible industry.

For more on the Guild visit https://www.electricsteelmakersguild.com/