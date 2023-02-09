Business: Yorkshire Windows offers new training opportunities with Building Our Skills

Home improvement company Yorkshire Windows is offering new training opportunities with Sheffield-based Building Our Skills.

Yorkshire Windows MD Ian Chester is looking to expand his workforce to meet demand

Focusing specifically on the glass and glazing industry, Building Our Skills is committed to bridging the growing national skills gap by working closely with employers and other organisations to attract new entrants to the industry and enhance the skills of the existing workforce.

“Knowing from first hand experience all about the shortage of skilled workers, we are delighted to now be working with Building Our Skills,” said Yorkshire Windows Managing Director Ian Chester.

“They are going directly into schools and colleges and encouraging young people to look at the industry.

“They also have three training centres where they offer five-day practical courses which are fully accredited by GQA Qualifications and are delivered by experienced and qualified trainers, with all successful attendees receiving a skills card and a certificate.

“As we plan for further growth in 2023 we know we need to have the right teams to meet demand.

“We are delighted to be enjoying such a positive response to our products but to ensure that all orders are delivered and installed promptly and to our usual high standard we are looking to expand our installations team as quickly as possible.

“Working with Building Our Skills will, we believe, bring the right people into our teams, while they will gain training for an industry where their skills will be in high demand.