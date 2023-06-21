Business: Wake Smith Solicitors makes trio of promotions

Sheffield law firm Wake Smith Solicitors has promoted three of its legal staff.

Promoted are, left to right, Tom Weightman, Stephanie Chung and Laura Saul at Wake Smith Solicitors

Former Wake Smith trainee Tom Weightman has now reached Director level in the Commercial Property team, together with colleague Laura Saul.

While Stephanie Chung has been promoted to the role of Associate in the nine-strong Private Client team.

Tom, who joined the firm as a trainee in 2012, qualified into Commercial Property in 2014 and was promoted to an Associate in 2018, said: “Wake Smith has strong values and a family feel with good lawyers to learn from, and ultimately, to develop from.

"You are made to feel an important member of the team, where you can make a difference to clients, and help the firm grow and keep getting better.

“It is a privilege to be part of a working environment where what you are doing makes a genuine difference to the firm at each level, and I am delighted to become a Director.”

Commercial Property team colleague Laura Saul joined Wake Smith in 2016 bringing significant experience in retail and landlord and tenant work, acquisitions, disposals and lease work to the firm’s busy and progressive commercial property department.

She became an Associate in 2019 and continues to attract excellent reviews from her clients across the sector.

Stephanie joined the private client team headed up by Suzanne Porter, in January last year and alongside her day to day role advising on Wills, Trust and Probate matters, is responsible for pushing the firm’s drive to attract business from the ever expanding Cantonese-speaking Chinese community in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

John Baddeley, chairman of Wake Smith, said: “Congratulations to Tom, Stephanie and Laura. These promotions confirm that Wake Smith’s recruitment, employee training programmes and workplace culture offer both established careers and the opportunity to progress with the firm.”