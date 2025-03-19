Santander to shut 95 UK branches with 750 jobs at risk and bakery firm on the rise - Daily Business Briefing

Laurence Kilgannon
By Laurence Kilgannon
Published 19th Mar 2025, 09:59 BST

Watch the day’s top business news in less than two minutes

Hello, and welcome to the latest business bulletin on Wednesday, March 19.

Britain's oldest brewer Shepherd Neame has hailed strong half-year results despite a "challenging market" with the Kent-based company also warning of "unwelcome" cost increases following the Budget.

One of the country's largest bakery businesses has enjoyed a successful year. Finsbury Food Group has posted record revenue and EBITDA in its first results since it transitioned from being publicly listed to privately held.

Santander to close 95 branches

The rise of digital banking has led to about 750 jobs being at risk of redundancy at Santander UK as the high street lender announced another 95 branch closures and sweeping changes across its network.

Santander UK has announced a further 95 branch closures and sweeping changes across its network.
Santander UK has announced a further 95 branch closures and sweeping changes across its network.

AIM-listed electronics specialist Filtronic has expanded its strategic agreement with Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The partnership, which was initially agreed in April 2024, has been expanded to enable an increased allocation of business to Filtronic.

Demand for personalisation of its luxury vehicles has allowed Bentley Motors to report record revenue per car despite dips in overall revenue and profit as the business makes progress on its plans for an all-electric future.

Landmark Belfast site earmarked for hotel

And finally, plans have been approved for a new 102-bedroom hotel in Belfast city centre which involves the restoration and conversion of a landmark building.

The site had previously been lined up for a George Best themed hotel. That's all for today. More tomorrow.

