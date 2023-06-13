Business: Make specialist support your marketing objective says Sheffield expert

The Managing Director of Sheffield based creative marketing agency Objective says the secret to a successful marketing campaign has to be specialist support.

Objective directors Dan Broadbent and Carl Richardson

The majority of marketing agencies still work in a general field across all sectors.

That means in any working week they could be dealing with all types of client - a hair salon one day and an engineering firm the next.

But Objective’s Dan Broadbent says that businesses are increasingly identifying the benefits of partnering with specialists.

In the past year, Objective – amongst the UK’s fastest growing B2B creative marketing agencies - has generated more than £1.5 million of qualified sales leads on behalf of leading B2B clients after becoming the first agency in the UK to launch a search engine optimisation service specifically designed for B2B customers.

The specialist Objective team have partnered with hundreds of B2B clients including Assa Aboly, Kingfisher Lighting, OSO Hotwater and Turner and Townsend.

Dan said: “It’s particularly important during challenging times to reduce risk by working with an agency with significant sector experience.

“Specialists can work at board level, aligning marketing with key business functions.

“They may also partner with complimentary businesses in the same sector, enabling the sharing of knowledge, whilst providing an opportunity for informed challenge.

“Businesses already choose specialist support for other key needs such as legal support, so it’s natural that more and more businesses are identifying the benefits of partnering with a specialist B2B marketing agency.