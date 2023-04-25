Bus driver of the year is Derbyshire's Freddie

Friendly bus driver Freddie Dempsey, who drives the sixes between Derby, Belper, Ripley and Bakewell, was judged the best of the best and crowned trentbarton’s Driver of the Year for 2022-23.
Published 25th Apr 2023, 20:20 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 20:20 BST
Freddie, from Duffield, has been driving trentbarton buses for five years, and achieved a perfect score from a mystery customer judge. He delivered a first-class level of service, spent time talking to the passengers and waving at his regulars along the route.
Freddie said: “I’m a people person who likes driving a big bus and meeting customers and making them happy.”