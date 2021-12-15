From tomorrow (December 16) the world-famous burger outlet will be operating once again on Parkgate after a two-year closure.

The Karali Ltd group is behind the reopening of the outlet, which closed in November 2019.

Salim Janmohamed, Managing Director at Karali Ltd, said: “We are thrilled to be re-opening the Burger King branch in Rotherham and welcoming customers again.”

Inside the Burger King at Parkgate in Rotherham

A spokesperson for Burger King said customers will be able to check out their wide range of menu items from flame grilled burgers to crispy and tender chicken and snack options, including Chilli Cheese Bites and Chicken Fries.

Its brand-new Memphis Burger will also be available, along with the Argentinian Angus and Steakhouse Angus from the Gourmet Kings menu.

You can find the branch at Retail World, Stadium Way, Parkgate, Rotherham, S60 1TG.