Building materials sector in Sheffield unites to lay groundwork for government housing push

A skills and recruitment drive across the multi-billion-pound building materials sector, designed to showcase opportunities in areas including Sheffield, has been welcomed by Minister of State for Industry, Sarah Jones MP.

Led by the BMF (Builders Merchants Federation) the Building Materials Careers programme bmcareers.com aims to channel talented and ambitious people across the region into the sector.

Launched early this year, the initiative centres around the message of ‘Make A Material Difference’ and is the culmination of more than two years of cross-industry collaboration, harnessing the power of a £51 billion sector with over 1,000 companies joining forces to tackle the recruitment challenges ahead.

John Carter, CEO STARK Building Materials UK Ltd

Focused on attracting new skills in vital areas of the sector, the campaign, targets school leavers and trainees to attract new recruits into building materials.

It also targets career leavers such as Armed Forces veterans, and career changers, to attract the diversity of skills needed for the future success of the sector in areas including sustainability, innovation and delivering products that can enhance productivity out on building sites.

To showcase the opportunities in the sector, BMF members have shared their own experiences and career journeys on the dedicated bmcareers.com website to provide a window on the opportunities available. The online portal also includes details of vacancies in the sector.

BMF CEO John Newcomb said: “Manufacturers, suppliers and merchants in the Sheffield building materials sector need to be considered as the lifeblood of the construction industry, and our members are laying the groundwork now for the scale up required to meet Government targets.

John Newcomb, BMF CEO

“Increased amounts of building materials from bricks and mortar to plasterboard and fixings will be needed by the construction industry if it is to meet the government’s pledged 1.5 million homes.”

Building Materials Careers builds on the BMF’s hugely successful Apprenticeship Pledge, which set a target of securing 15,000 apprenticeship places within the sector by 2030 and exceeded that target in January - five years ahead of schedule.

Minister of State for Industry Sarah Jones MP said: “We are aware of the scale of the skills and workforce challenge in the construction sector and are working to address this across government.

“Initiatives such as ‘Make a Material Difference’ campaign and the BMF Apprenticeship Pledge’ are helpful examples of existing industry programmes in this space, given the importance of both attracting new entrants to the sector and retaining them.”

John Carter, CEO STARK Building Materials UK Ltd, which encompasses brands including Jewson, JP Corry, Normans, Minster and Frazer, also endorsed the campaign. He said: “Being a professional tradesperson takes a high degree of skill that is often misunderstood and overlooked when you consider a completed building project. It’s important to remember they’re both craftspeople and business entrepreneurs.

“As a leading UK builders’ merchant and distributor of materials, we play a key role in making sure customers have the range of quality products available that they need for the job and the service expertise to help them grow their businesses. The campaign complements the work that STARK UK is doing to promote and support the many opportunities in our sector – and what better way than hearing people’s first-hand accounts of what it’s like to enjoy a successful career in the trades, supporting full inclusion in construction, apprentices and former military personnel.”