A building containing a highly-rated pizzeria in Sheffield has been listed for sale.
Located on Chesterfield Road in Woodseats, the property consists of one retail unit on the ground and lower ground floors, as well as an apartment on the first and second floors - the pair currently bring in a total of £1,300pcm in rents.
The business inside the building, which will be completely unaffected by the sale, is a local wood-fired pizzeria called Zizzona.
Zizzona is very popular and receives rave-reviews - attaining a minimum of 4.4 stars on average across sites like Google, Facebook, Just Eat and Tripadvisor.
The apartment on the upper floors is a one-bed. It consists of a kitchen and lounge on the bottom floor, as well as the bathroom, and the bedroom on the top floor.
