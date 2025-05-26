He’s instantly recognisable, as an adventurer, traveller, enviromentalist, and TV presenter, and now Ben Fogle is a business owner, after sinking everything he has into a Sheffield clothing company.

Fogle, who has just returned from China where he has been filming a travelogue for Channel 5, admits he is incredibly nervous after buying outdoor performance clothing firm Buffalo and its factory.

The company, which has 30 staff, has been around for nearly 50 years and is based on Broadfield Road, Abbeydale.

Fogle’s love affair with Buffalo clothing began when he got his first jacket from the company aged 13.

“It was super popular with the military and we had some ex-military teachers at my school who wore it and I got one,” he said.

“Anyone who’s ever had one never, ever let go of it. So I’ve worn it ever since I was a teenager and have always loved it.

“It’s a very small business. It’s highly respected and has an amazing heritage, but it’s not huge.

“So it’s quite hard to get hold of. And I actually went up to the factory to get hold of one in Sheffield about a year and a half ago.

“And on a whim, I mentioned to the owners that if ever they were thinking of selling (the company), I would love to get my hands on it. And now 18 months later, I own a factory!

“The people who I bought it from had been approached by lots of other people over the years, and I feel very humbled that they chose me above all others, because I think they understood that I would really respect the brand, its heritage, but also keep it in Sheffield.”

The 51-year-old, who has climbed Everest, raced to the South Pole and rowed across the Atlantic, after finding fame on BBC reality show Castaway in 2000, lives in rural Oxfordshire with his wife Marina and two children, said a desire to take a step back from travelling up to seven months a year is partly behind the decision to invest in South Yorkshire.

“All my television that I do tends to be travel. And I can’t keep up the amount of travel that I do for many reasons. Ethical, environmental reasons and also just exhaustion. I’ve done 25 years of extensive travel.

“And it’s a point now where I love this country. I want to spend more time with my family. I want to spend more time here,” he said.

And he plans to come to Sheffield next month to the factory and will be spending much more time in South Yorkshire.

“I’ve literally invested all my life savings into it. But I’ve very much taken this on to champion British manufacturing and Sheffield.

“One of the very first things I am going to be doing over the next few weeks is learning how to make one of the Buffalo jackets from scratch.

“So I’m going to be very, very hands-on, which is a very, very different thing to what I’ve been doing for the last 25 years.”​​​​