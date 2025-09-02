BRM welcomes Sheffield Hallam graduates as solicitor apprentices

Two apprentice solicitors have taken the next step on their journey to fully qualified legal professionals after joining Derbyshire and South Yorkshire law firm BRM.

Sam Wroe and Eva Gardner have been welcomed to the BRM team as they begin their Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) assessment – administered by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA).

The assessment, for aspiring solicitors in England and Wales, requires two years of legal work experience, which Sam and Eva will complete as part of various teams within BRM.

Sam will start in the real estate team while Eva will take up a position in dispute resolution – both supporting BRM’s expert legal professionals in the delivery of comprehensive legal advice and services to clients.

Legal firm BRM SQE apprentices (from left) Sam Wroe and Eva Gardner.

Sam recently completed a work placement at BRM as part of his law in practice module at Sheffield Hallam University and has returned after graduating to undergo SQE1 and SQE2.

He said: “In my final year of my studies, I was granted the opportunity to conduct a placement with BRM, an opportunity which I made the most of. This placement allowed me to gain this incredible role as one of their apprentice solicitors.

“It feels incredible to start my new role here as I enjoyed myself thoroughly during my university placement, and I knew it was a place I would love to work when my studies concluded at Sheffield Hallam. Now that I have that chance, I am very grateful and it has been lovely to see so many familiar faces welcoming me back, as well as meeting some new people.”

Amy Hallam, director and head of employment at BRM, is Sam’s mentor and will oversee his progress at the firm. She said: “It is great to see how Sam has developed over the last year, first doing law in practice whilst at University and now his SQE studies and apprenticeship will aid his development further. It is an exciting time for BRM with our new apprenticeship and BRM Futures programmes.”

Eva also joins BRM from Sheffield Hallam University, having completed a degree in law with criminology, and a seven-month work placement at the Derbyshire Law Centre in their employment team.

She said: “I thoroughly enjoyed completing practical work on employment cases as it’s a great interest of mine. I am incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to develop my skills and knowledge further with BRM while studying to qualify as a solicitor.

“I particularly look forward to moving seats, gaining experience in many different areas of law that I otherwise have not been exposed to. I can’t wait to get stuck into completing practical work and also to begin my studying at Nottingham Trent University.

“Since beginning university my ambition has been to qualify as a solicitor. The knowledge I will gain at BRM and during my study at NTU, alongside the practical skills I will develop will prepare me to take the SQE1 and SQE2.”

Claire Mayfield-Tulip, director in the real estate team at BRM, will oversee Eva’s time in the organisation. She said: “We’re excited to have Eva and Sam on board as our inaugural solicitor apprentices, and for BRM to be such a pivotal part of their journey to become qualified solicitors. This is the next stage of BRM’s investment in junior talent within the firm and is an exciting time for all of us.”

The introduction of SQE apprentices reflects BRM’s implementation of the SRA’s qualification framework, which became the standard route to qualifying as a solicitor in September 2021.

BRM’s early career and development programme, led by Claire Mayfield-Tulip and Amy Hallam, provides structured legal training aligned with current regulatory requirements, including the two years of qualifying work experience required under the SQE pathway.

Claire added: “BRM is committed to partnering with local universities and training providers to support and develop our junior cohort so they can excel within our organisation and the wider region. Our current opportunities for growth and development can be found on our website, including details of how and when to apply.”

For further information on work experience and careers at BRM visit brmlaw.co.uk/careers/