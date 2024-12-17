BRM appoints Shahinda Hasan as Chief Financial Officer

Leading Sheffield and Chesterfield law firm BRM has announced the appointment of Shahinda Hasan as its first Chief Financial Officer.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shahinda brings over 15 years of experience in financial leadership within professional services. Her career includes senior roles at Browne Jacobson LLP, Benoy, and Potter Clarkson, where she played a pivotal role in driving growth and improving financial reporting.

In her most recent position as CFO at Potter Clarkson, Shahinda successfully strengthened the finance team and guided them through a period of significant change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has a proven track record of bridging finance with other areas of the business to improve commercial awareness, while delivering financial insights that support informed decision-making through reporting and key performance metrics.

Shahinda Hasan, Chief Financial Officer at BRM.

Her expertise in establishing key performance indicators (KPIs) and building strong finance teams has been instrumental in helping businesses navigate expansion and achieve their goals.

Shahinda’s role at BRM is a newly created position, reflecting the firm’s ambitious growth strategy. As CFO, she will be responsible for strengthening financial processes, enhancing reporting and providing insight to support the firm in achieving its long-term objectives.

Shahinda said: “I am delighted to be joining BRM at such an exciting time in their journey. The firm’s ambitions and culture are a perfect match for my experience, and I am eager to contribute to their success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about her goals for BRM, Shahinda added: “I’m really looking forward to working with the business, being part of the future growth and generating efficiencies to maximise BRM’s profitability.”

Adrian Sheehan, Executive Director at BRM, said: “We’re excited for Shahinda to join us at BRM and help us move into the firm’s next chapter. It’s fantastic to have someone of Shahinda’s calibre and expertise to add to our already strong foundation.”

BRM is a commercial and private client law firm, providing legal services for both businesses and individuals. With offices in Sheffield and Chesterfield, Shahinda will be working across both sites, supporting BRM in its commitment to delivering innovative, client-focused solutions.

Visit BRM’s website for more information about their legal services: brmlaw.co.uk.