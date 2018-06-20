British Business Bank leads rush into Sheffield’s Steel City House

The British Business Bank is to take another floor in Steel City House - as a health sector firm eyes a move into the building that could bring 100 people.

The bank is taking all of the fourth floor of the offices on West Street, to add to floors five and six, creating enough space for 200.

At the same time, a Sheffield-based company in the health sector is in talks over taking the majority of the ground floor and all of the first floor. If the deal goes ahead it would relocate all of its 100-strong staff. That would leave just a floor-and-a-half vacant. Developer John Scotting said they were in talks with several firms about the remaining space.

Steel City House officially completed in February after a multi-million pound revamp. It can accommodate 600. BRM solicitors moved in last month.

Mr Scotting said: “I’m very pleased with the way it is going. It feels like there’s enough interest at just the right time.”

British Business Bank CEO, Keith Morgan, said: “We are delighted to be taking up the option of increasing our office space in Steel City House, expanding our capacity to accommodate 200 colleagues at our Sheffield headquarters.

“Considering that just under eight months ago, we moved to our new location from an office with a capacity of 90, this more than doubling of our desk space demonstrates the significant growth of our organisation and our commitment to the city.

“We will be continuing to expand our operations over the coming months, including putting in place a network of regional managers to address the well-documented imbalances in access to finance in the regions outside of London and the South East.

“We will advertise further Sheffield-based opportunities on the career pages of our website.” Office take-up in Sheffield hit at a 10-year high in 2017 and availability of prime office stock fell to its lowest level on record.

Earlier this week The Star reported developer CTP is planning to build a £35m office block on Pinstone Street, as demand from business soars.

4 St Paul’s Place is a 10-storey block between Pinstone and Union streets that aims to “respect the heritage” of historic buildings in the area.

Manchester-based CTP say there is so much demand they are happy to forge ahead with the scheme before any tenants have signed up.

Bosses have already met planning officers and now hope to submit a planning application in early autumn.

4 St Paul’s also meets the council’s ambitions for more tall buildings in Sheffield.

