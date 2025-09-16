Brand new state-of-the-art veterinary surgery to open in Broadfield Business Park

A brand new state-of-the-art veterinary surgery - Broadleaf Vets - is set to open this winter off Abbeydale Road in Broadfield Business Park to care for pets in the local area.

The newly relocated £1.58 million Broadleaf Vets practice will occupy a large 7,000 square ft. building on Broadfield Close and will house the very latest veterinary facilities and equipment. The new surgery will replace the old Hunters Bar Veterinary Clinic on Ecclesall Road.

In the new practice, five consulting rooms are being installed to offer a significant number of vet and nurse appointments, along with a Serenity Suite offering a comfortable and private setting for end-of-life care. They will also have spacious operating theatres, a specialist dental suite, an imaging suite (ultrasound, echocardiography and X-ray) and in-house laboratory.

To keep stress to a minimum for patients, the practice will have a spacious reception area with separate waiting areas for cats and dogs, in addition to separate dog and cat hospital wards. New walk-in kennels are also being built for larger dog breeds.

Eight highly skilled veterinary surgeons, seven veterinary nurses and five support staff will initially make up the Broadleaf Vets team. They will be able to care for a wide range of companion animals and collectively provide a wide range of veterinary services. In addition to routine consultations and surgery they will be offering:

Cardiology clinics and work-ups with a certificate holder in cardiology

Pain clinics and acupuncture with a RCVS Advanced Practitioner in anaesthesia

Behaviour clinics

Puppy and Kitten clubs

Nurse clinics specifically for senior pets, diabetic clinics and weight clinics

Dr. Maeve Turnbull, who will be Clinical Director at the new Broadleaf Vets, said: “Our existing Hunters Bar Vets has been a part of the community for over 50 years and developed over the years to provide an outstanding level of care to our clients and patients.

“We’ll be thrilled to move into a premises that finally reflects the level of service and care we provide and excited for the opportunities it provides us. We can’t wait to welcome the community; both old and new, into our new home.”

For more information, visit the website.