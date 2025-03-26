Bradford housing association CEO concerned over Spring Statement welfare cuts

The Chief Executive of Bradford-based Manningham Housing Association has spoken of his concern following the Chancellor’s decision to cut welfare spending in her Spring Statement.

Lee Bloomfield commented: “I was delighted to hear the Government’s announcement earlier in the week to provide £2 billion of new funding to build 18,000 much needed affordable homes.

“Manningham Housing Association stands ready to assist Ministers in achieving this objective.

“We also support the Government’s ambition to get more people into work and, through our community investment work, have assisted many into meaningful employment in Bradford and Keighley.

“But this should not come at the cost of cutting support for the most vulnerable.

“Grass roots organisations such as Manningham Housing Association were established to support people from some of the most deprived neighbourhoods in the country.

“With many on the lowest incomes already struggling to make ends meet, I fear the cuts to the welfare budget confirmed by the Chancellor will make this task all the more challenging.”