BOX Sheffield: Plans approved for new Barker’s Pool sports bar from firm behind Manahatta
After successfully launching Manahatta, next to Sheffield City Hall, in early 2023, Arc Inspirations is doubling its presence in the Steel City with the launch of BOX Sheffield.
The venue will be at 19-21 Barker’s Pool, on the corner opposite Barker’s Pool Garden, which is part of the Heart of the City II developments.
Arc Inspirations says BOX Sheffield will bring a game-changing, high-quality sports bar and kitchen to the city, where customers can watch, play and party.
Relaxed by day and energetic by night, BOX has something for everyone, and already has award-winning locations including Leeds city centre, Deansgate in Manchester and Brindleyplace in Birmingham.
The Sheffield venue’s opening hours will be from 8am to 2:30am the next morning, Monday to Sunday.
Arc Inspirations co-founder and chief executive Martin Wolstencroft, said: “We’re thrilled to be doubling our presence in the centre of Sheffield, a city where we’ve seen great success in the last year.
“Manahatta Sheffield was one of our best ever launches, and we can’t wait to bring our award-winning sports bar concept to the Steel City.”
Approval for the planning application was published last week (August 15).
The new site will create around 75 new jobs, with team members at all levels able to take advantage of Arc’s industry-leading training and development programmes.
