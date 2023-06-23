The boss of a discount furniture store that has served a generation of Sheffielders has revealed why he is closing the business.

David Perkins said Furniture Clearance Warehouse had been profitable for every one of its 23 years, even through the pandemic. The business on Coleford Road, Darnall, is famous for sourcing stock from famous names and selling it a fraction of high street prices.

Mr Perkins put its success down to having good relations with suppliers including collecting large consignments of unwanted items when asked to and paying on time. But after being “consumed” by the business for years he decided to close down. He said he made the decision before Christmas - and stuck to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’ve put in 60-hour weeks and had no holidays for a long time. I made the decision because I want to crack on with life.”

The business on Coleford Road, Darnall, is famous for sourcing stock from famous names and selling it a fraction of high street prices.

Mr Perkins, who is from Sheffield but now lives in Baslow, said he was disappointed not to have sold the business within the deadline he set himself, believing he could have found the right person in one or two years. But he knew he couldn’t take a back seat while he waited and opted for a clean break.

Now, with just three weeks to go, the unit, which usually stocks about 3,000 items, only has 300 left, he added.

“I started when I was a young man and it’s all I have know for half my adult life. I’ve also got 50 residents in buy to let properties and I’m a family man. I can’t do it all.”

The boss of Furniture Clearance Warehouse has revealed why he is closing the business.