The Boston Arms was given the go-ahead by the city council last week to open its doors on Chesterfield Road, opposite the junction with Nettleham Road, Woodseats.

But when the application was opened to public consultation, some residents were concerned with running a pub while pupils were in classes at Woodseats Primary next door.

Now, business partners Robbie MacDonald and Martin Renwick say the Arms will restrict its licence hours to after 4pm.

Business partners Robbie Macdonald and Martin Renwick say they will limit drinking hours at their new pub in Woodseats to be "responsible neighbours" with the primary school next door.

“We have already been in communication with Woodseats Primary who are next door, and we look forward to working together with the school to be a responsible and positive neighbour,” wrote Robbie in an introductory post on the Only in Woodseats Facebook page.

“We will be curtailing our licensed hours to after 4pm on weekdays during term time, as we have decided not to serve alcohol while the children are in attendance at the school.”

The Boston Arms will be part of the BoozeHound micro pub family, which also has a craft bar at Cutlery Works in Neepsend.

BoozeHound plan to open The Boston Arms at 676 Chesterfield Road in Woodseats by April.

It aims to have local craft beers on tap as well as a cocktails and wine list, and will also operate as a cafe during the daytime.

Robbie said: “We are passionate about becoming a great addition to Woodseats by creating a safe, inclusive space for everyone to come and enjoy. I’m a Woodseats local myself and excited at the opportunity about being able to run a business here in my home suburb.”

The pub is aiming to open in April.

The Boston Arms was granted its license at a council hearing on January 27, who deemed it would “complement the local shopping centre and would have minimal impact upon the living conditions of any neighbouring properties in terms of noise and general disturbance.”

It could create seven full-time and part-time jobs.