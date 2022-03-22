The US company said its thoughts were with the passengers and crew of the China Eastern Airlines flight which came down in Guangxi province on Monday. No survivors have been found.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China is set to investigate the crash involving a Boeing 737-89P aircraft which was delivered to China Eastern Airlines in June 2015. The company has grounded all its 737-800s.

Boeing Sheffield - the firm’s first factory in Europe - makes parts for the 737 but did not open until 2018.

A spokesman said: “We are working with our airline customer and are ready to support them. Boeing is in contact with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and our technical experts are prepared to assist with the investigation led by the Civil Aviation Administration of China.”

