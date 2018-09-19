Boeing Sheffield hands prized supply contracts to three South Yorkshire firms

Boeing has announced the companies that have won deals to supply all the raw materials to its new £20m Sheffield factory - including three South Yorkshire firms.

Maher Ltd, of Sheffield, will supply bespoke steel bar and pre-machined components made of UK-sourced steel from Liberty Speciality Steels.

Boeing 737MAX

And MetLase Ltd, on the Advanced Manufacturing Park in Rotherham, will be tooling and fixturing partner.

It comes after Rotherham tools company NIKKEN won a multi-million pound supply deal in June.

The two other suppliers announced today are Aeromet International Ltd, a Worcester-based supplier of aluminium and magnesium cast parts, and Mettis Aerospace Ltd, of Redditch, which will supply steel alloy precision-forged components.

Boeing is building its first factory in Europe on Sheffield Business Park. It will make parts for actuators – the motors that move wing flaps – and gear boxes for the 737 and 777.

It is set to open next month employing 30 and will produce 7,000 components each month. They will be shipped for assembly in Boeing’s Portland, Oregon, plant in the United States.

Sir Michael Arthur, president, Boeing Europe and managing director, Boeing UK and Ireland, said: “In Sheffield we have an excellent local supply chain and Boeing is sourcing from these established companies because of their high-quality manufacturing capability and talented people.”

He added: “I’m delighted to bring Maher, MetLase and NIKKEN on board as new Boeing suppliers, and to extend our supplier relationship with Aeromet and Mettis. We look forward to working together.”

Donna Saul, managing director of Maher, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Maher to be part of the Boeing supply-chain, providing machined components and bespoke steel bar to the Boeing facility in Sheffield. The team at Maher are excited to work closely with Boeing and look forward to supplying the service and support required to make Sheffield a success story for both companies.”

Stephen Dunn, managing director of MetLase, said: “MetLase is very pleased to have become Boeing Sheffield’s tooling and fixturing partner. Since the joint venture began in 2015 we have developed some strong relationships with over 50 new major global manufacturing companies.

“The long-term agreement with Boeing marks a new chapter for MetLase, as it will enable us to become an integral part of Boeing’s future plans to develop intelligent and connected fixturing and tooling solutions using the MetLase technology.”

NIKKEN CEO Tony Bowkett said: “NIKKEN are very proud to be the integrator and technical partner enabling the Boeing Sheffield teams to identify, deliver, develop and optimise manufacturing processes using the latest Industry 4.0 management solutions available.”

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and a manufacturer of commercial jetliners and defence, space and security systems. It employs more than 2,200 people across the UK at sites from Glasgow to Gosport. This year it is celebrating 80 years of partnership with the United Kingdom, the Armed Forces, British manufacturing and the air transport industry.

