A B&M store in Sheffield could be demolished to make way for a new development with more than 60 flats.

Plans have been submitted to raze the B&M building on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, which also includes a children’s soft play attraction on the first floor, and replace it with a new five-storey building.

The proposed new building would include more than 2,500 sqm of commercial space on the ground floor, with 96 largely residential car parking spaces beneath and 62 flats on the floors above.

How the proposed development on the site of the existing B&M building on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, would look. Pic: Triple Jersey Limited/The Harris Partnership | Triple Jersey Limited/The Harris Partnership

The plans, submitted to Sheffield City Council by Triple Jersey Limited, state how the new building would be stepped back from the street to reduce the impact on surrounding properties.

The planning application claims the proposed redevelopment is an opportunity to ‘redevelop a fatigued and visually less attractive building’ and to ‘improve the existing retail offer on Middlewood Road’.

It adds: “The proposed scheme aims to transform the current B&M on Middlewood Road into a thriving mixed use development.

“As a key residential area of Sheffield, this presents an excellent opportunity to establish a prominent residential and commercial development.”

The B&M building on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, as it looks now. Photo: Google | Google

The application does not make it clear whether B&M or another retailer would occupy the ground floor of the proposed new building.

The Star has contacted B&M to ask about its plans.

The planning application responds to concerns raised by some residents during the initial consultation about the scale of the proposed building, which would overlook nearby Hillsborough Park.

It states: “The massing has been considered to limit any impact on surrounding properties whilst providing a commercially viable proposal and a material pallet (sic) which will respect the traditional street pattern whilst providing modern spaces with modern facilities that the local area needs.”

The application was received by the council on October 25, and the council’s planning portal states that the standard consultation expiry date is November 21, with a decision expected by January 30, 2025.