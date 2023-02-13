Forty eight jobs have been created at a new discount store near Sheffield set to include a garden centre.

B&M has taken the old New Look and Outfit stores at Cortonwood Shopping Centre in Barnsley. New Look, which closed last year, was in unit eight and unit nine was occupied by Outfit but is now vacant.

The new shop will open after refurbishment on March 4 2023, a spokeswoman said, and will sell groceries, pet food, health and beauty products, electricals, tools toys and games. It will also boast a garden centre selling hundreds of plant varieties and gardening essentials.

The spokeswoman added: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store. We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door.”

B&M has 700 shops in the UK and more in France.