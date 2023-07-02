News you can trust since 1887
Bistro Bisque offers customers the chance to get creative with paint on white pots.
Bistro Bisque offers customers the chance to get creative with paint on white pots.

Bistro Bisque: Pottery painting restaurant brings colourful experience to Sheffield's trendy Ecclesall Road

A new restaurant has opened on Sheffield’s famous Ecclesall Road with a simple mission: eat, drink paint!​​​​​​​
By David Walsh
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 13:55 BST

Bistro Bisque has launched offering a fully licensed bistro and bar with a ‘pottery painting twist’. Bisque is unglazed, white porcelain that is perfect for painting and the firm says its staff are enthusiastic painters with creative ideas to ensure visitors have a ‘fantastic experience’. It also boasts a mouth-watering menu and drinks for all tastes, including soft drinks. Here are some pictures of what awaits.

Bistro Bisque has just opened at 305 Ecclesall Road.

1. Launch

Bistro Bisque has just opened at 305 Ecclesall Road. Photo: Dean Atkins

Bisque is unglazed, white porcelain that is perfect for painting.

2. Unglazed

Bisque is unglazed, white porcelain that is perfect for painting. Photo: Dean Atkins

The venue offers a wide range of drinks for painters.

3. Thirsty work

The venue offers a wide range of drinks for painters. Photo: Dean Atkins

Bistro Bisque offers pot painting with a range of dining options including teas and prosecco packages.

4. Prosecco

Bistro Bisque offers pot painting with a range of dining options including teas and prosecco packages. Photo: Dean Atkins

