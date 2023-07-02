Bistro Bisque: Pottery painting restaurant brings colourful experience to Sheffield's trendy Ecclesall Road
A new restaurant has opened on Sheffield’s famous Ecclesall Road with a simple mission: eat, drink paint!
Bistro Bisque has launched offering a fully licensed bistro and bar with a ‘pottery painting twist’. Bisque is unglazed, white porcelain that is perfect for painting and the firm says its staff are enthusiastic painters with creative ideas to ensure visitors have a ‘fantastic experience’. It also boasts a mouth-watering menu and drinks for all tastes, including soft drinks. Here are some pictures of what awaits.
Page 1 of 3