A Sheffield bar which went viral after a video showed staff retrieving ‘lost’ phones and other items from the ball pit has closed.

Billy Big Balls, where the main attraction was a giant ball pit like those found at children’s play centres, opened on West Street in October 2022.

The ball pit at Billy Big Balls, which opened on West Street, Sheffield city centre, in October 2022. | National World

It was one of a raft of new game and activity bars to open in Sheffield as the concept of ‘competitive socialising’ took off.

The rules stated that up to 20 people at a time could enter the ball pit but they must not be drunk and they were not allowed to throw the balls.

In November 2023, the bar shared a video which showed two members of staff diving into the ball pit to retrieve ‘lost’ property.

They were shown finding phones, vapes, jewellery and other items, including sunglasses, mayonnaise, a toothbrush and a tub of Vaseline.

Bill Big Balls, on West Street, is now closed and somebody could be seen putting a 'to let' sign on one of the windows on Friday, June 14 | National World

The video, which many viewers suggested appeared to be staged, racked up more than 850,000 views on TikTok, where it has been liked nearly 70,000 times.

It’s not known exactly when the bar closed but on Friday, June 14, someone could be seen attaching a ‘to let’ poster to one of the windows.

Billy Big Balls had mixed reviews on Google, with an average rating of 3.4/5 stars.

Some people did complain about losing their phones there, while others were unhappy about queues to use the ball pit, the dress code and the price of drinks.

But there were positive reviews too, with one person calling it a ‘really fun venue’, and another describing it as an ‘awesome place’.