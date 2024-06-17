Billy Big Balls Sheffield: Adult ball pit bar on West Street where 'lost property' video went viral closes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Billy Big Balls, where the main attraction was a giant ball pit like those found at children’s play centres, opened on West Street in October 2022.
It was one of a raft of new game and activity bars to open in Sheffield as the concept of ‘competitive socialising’ took off.
The rules stated that up to 20 people at a time could enter the ball pit but they must not be drunk and they were not allowed to throw the balls.
In November 2023, the bar shared a video which showed two members of staff diving into the ball pit to retrieve ‘lost’ property.
They were shown finding phones, vapes, jewellery and other items, including sunglasses, mayonnaise, a toothbrush and a tub of Vaseline.
The video, which many viewers suggested appeared to be staged, racked up more than 850,000 views on TikTok, where it has been liked nearly 70,000 times.
It’s not known exactly when the bar closed but on Friday, June 14, someone could be seen attaching a ‘to let’ poster to one of the windows.
Billy Big Balls had mixed reviews on Google, with an average rating of 3.4/5 stars.
Some people did complain about losing their phones there, while others were unhappy about queues to use the ball pit, the dress code and the price of drinks.
But there were positive reviews too, with one person calling it a ‘really fun venue’, and another describing it as an ‘awesome place’.
The venue was formerly home to the Players Bar, which had been running for 14 years.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.