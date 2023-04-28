It’s Kitchen Week in the show which airs at 8pm tonight (Friday, April 28) and sees designers battle it out in a series of tasks set by judge Dara Huang. The winner gets a two-bed flat in Eyewitness Works on Milton Street in the city centre, claimed to be worth £250,000.
Dara will explain how kitchens can be tricky spaces because they have to be beautiful and functional – and colour, function and zoning will be key to judging.
It’s then a race against time for the contestants, with four days and £9,000 for fit-out and £2,000 for the dressing.
There are seven designers left in the show after a one was brutally locked out with a red light when attempting to return to their flat after Bedroom Week.
The former cutlery works is being redeveloped by Capital & Centric.
Co-founder Tim Heatley, said: “This week’s episode is proper fun. We thought it’d be difficult to put a really unique spin on a kitchen but we were blown away when we walked through the apartment doors and saw what they’d done with the place.
“That’s not to say I’d choose every detail from my own house, but we love seeing creative people delivering something new and unexpected. Over the series we get to see the contestants’ styles and approach really blossom as they become more confident.”