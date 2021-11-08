Big changes in Orchard Square in Sheffield as another retailer plans to close

Big changes are planned in a Sheffield square as the city centre continues to shift away from retail.

By David Walsh
Monday, 8th November 2021, 7:21 am

Fat Face in Orchard Square is set to close on April 1, The Star understands.

And fashion shop Blue Banana is set to move into the adjacent unit, former shoe shop Schuh, in the new year to make way for flats.

Global sports brand bids for £100m football centre in Sheffield's John Lewis bui...

Blue Banana is set to move into part of the old Schuh store to make way for flats, The Star understands.

It comes after food hall, Sheffield Plate, opened in two former retail units in September.

Fashion store Fat Face, which has been in Orchard Square for several years, will be the latest of a string of retailers to leave the city centre. It is understood its shop on Ecclesall Road will remain open.

Orchard Square has several other food and drink outlets including a large Costa and Macpot, a macaroni and cheese restaurant, upstairs on Orchard Terrace.

Commercial agent Paul Lancaster, who has boards above the three shops, was contacted for comment.

Fashion store Fat Face has been in Orchard Square for several years.

Sheffield Plate is a new food hall in Orchard Square
The new food hall in Orchard Square has street food vendors with cuisines from around the world, as well as a bar serving cocktails, beers, wines and spirits.
