BHP marks successful first quarter with promotions

BHP, one of the largest independent accountancy firms in the North of England, has announced promotions across the business and created heads of service positions to reflect ongoing growth.

The new roles recognise outstanding individual contributions to the firm and will be critical in driving the delivery of the long-term strategy and business plans for each service line.

The appointments include Paul Winwood and Chris Neale as Heads of Audit, Andy Haigh as Head of Corporate Finance, Ellie Dignam as Head of Digital Finance, and Fletcher Adamowicz as Head of Tax.

BHP has also announced 34 promotions across its office network in Sheffield, Chesterfield, Leeds, York and Cleckheaton.

Felix Lee has been appointed Audit Director, while Oliver Watson and Patrick Simpson have been promoted to Audit Manager positions.

Other manager promotions include Emily Jones (Audit – Not for Profit), Joseph Briggs, William Sykes, Luke Harrower (all Corporate Finance), and Jack Moore (Digital Finance).

More promotions have been made across accountancy and management positions, which follow a further 79 made by BHP last autumn.

BHP Chief People Officer Karen Arch said: “Congratulations to everyone who has deservedly received recognition for their continued commitment and success.

“As a firm and a certified Great Place to Work, we’re passionate about developing our people and nurturing great talent, and these promotions reflect this.”

Lisa Leighton, Joint CEO, said: “We have enjoyed a positive start to 2024 and these promotions evidence not only this but also our leading approach of being a supportive workplace that places the development and future success of our people at the forefront of everything we do.