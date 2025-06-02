Bhayani Law expands with appointment of Alexandra Hurwood as Head of Employment Law

Bhayani Law, a leading specialist in employment law and HR services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexandra Hurwood as its new Head of Employment Law.

Alexandra brings a strong track record of success in employment law, further strengthening the firm’s commitment to delivering expert, practical, and people-centred legal support.

Alexandra joins Bhayani Law with over a decade of experience in both private practice and in-house roles, advising clients across a broad range of sectors.

Known for her pragmatic, solution-focused approach, Alexandra has a particular strength in complex employee relations issues, restructures, discrimination claims, and tribunal advocacy.

Jay Bhayani, Managing Director of Bhayani Law, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Alexandra to the team. Her deep expertise and approachable style make her a perfect fit for Bhayani Law and for our clients.

"As we continue to grow and evolve, Alexandra’s leadership will be key in helping us maintain the high standards and innovative support we’re known for.”

In her new role, Alexandra will lead the firm’s five-strong employment law team, working closely with clients to provide strategic advice on a full range of employment law matters while supporting the continued development of Bhayani Law’s Watertight HR service.

Alexandra said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Bhayani Law at such an exciting time. The firm’s blend of legal excellence and human-centred support is truly unique, and I’m looking forward to working with a brilliant team to continue delivering the very best outcomes for our clients.”

Alexandra’s appointment marks another step forward in Bhayani Law’s growth as a nationally recognised firm supporting employers and employees through every stage of the workplace journey.