Photo by Jamie Street on Unsplash

The year 2022 has proven to be a volatile one for investors, with the after-effects of the Omicron variant as well as destabilising geopolitical events.

But brokers have identified five of the best stocks to buy in the UK for 2022.

1.Vodaphone

Vodafone’s subscription-based business strategy is supported by an extensive European presence and fundamental digitalisation in its African countries, which contribute to its high dividend yield.

And as new technologies like 5G and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) are developed and implemented, Vodafone is well positioned for long-term growth and value creation.

A good reaction from investors prompted shares to rise 3.4% on the first trading day following the release of the company's latest earnings report.

The relative strength indicator (RSI) has already reached overbought levels, indicating that momentum is strong.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is also trending upwards, with a reading that is the highest it has been since December of last year. Resistance at 144 points continues to be a key point of interest.

2.Tesla

Both ground-breaking electric vehicles and energy generation and storage equipment are manufactured by Tesla.

A 60 percent boost in Tesla's shipping growth is predicted for 2022, which would help the company recover some of its losses and soar higher. For investors,

Tesla is likely to report a record profit, and the company is urging them to expect large increases in sales according to brokerage firm – Trade Nation.

Analysts predict Tesla to deliver 1.5 million vehicles to consumers in 2022, up from 936,000 vehicles delivered in 2021, a 60 percent rise and higher than the company's expected 50 percent annual growth rate in deliveries over the next several years.

3.Google

Every day, Google sees about 3.5 billion searches. For each search, Google generates a small amount of money by selling ads against the results. 75 percent of internet searches and 85 percent of smartphone searches are conducted by Google.

Additionally, internet search continues to rise as people's daily lives become more intertwined with the internet on a worldwide scale.

In order for Google to be considered a safe investment, this is the most important factor. Search generates almost all of Google's revenue and profits.

Profits and revenues generated by Google are used to support new projects that the company hopes will turn profitable in the future, expanding its portfolio and creating even more reasons for investors to buy shares.

4.British American Tobacco (BAT)

British American Tobacco's market capitalisation remains one of the largest in the tobacco industry despite its recent decline.

In addition, the BAT dividend yield of 7% makes it one of the most profitable investment alternatives available.

Consider that tobacco is a staple product, which means demand will remain stable over the long term. This provides a great deal of stability to investors’ portfolios in terms of long-term growth.

5.Shell

For energy investors, Royal Dutch Shell appears to be a good choice right now, thanks to its strong fundamentals and promising future prospects.