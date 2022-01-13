Glassdoor announced the winners of its Employees’ Choice Awards, honouring the Best Places to Work in 2022 across the UK and four other countries.

The Leeds-based online gambling firm and the low-cost airline and holiday provider were named 29th and 43rd respectively in the list of top employers.

In addition Hitachi Capital, AND Digital, Johnson & Johnson and O2, all of whom have large bases in Yorkshire but are headquartered elsewhere, made Glassdoor’s annual top 50 list.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky Betting and Gaming has been named as one of the 50 best companies to work for in the UK (file photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Hitachi and O2 both have a presence in Leeds, AND Digital has offices in both Halifax and Leeds and Johnson & Johnson has a factory near Skipton in North Yorkshire.

Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive, said: “The world of work is rapidly evolving, fuelled by the pandemic and now millions of workers are re-evaluating their expectations of employers.

“This year’s Best Places to Work winners are leading the way by listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee experience to truly put their people first.

“It’s inspiring to see these employers step up during the pandemic to expand and grow company cultures where employees feel supported and valued in and out of work.

“Congratulations to all of this year’s Employees’ Choice Award winners.”

The Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback to Glassdoor by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

Glassdoor’s 50 Best Places to Work in 2022 list features winning employers across a range of industries.

Tech companies dominate the list with 19 winners, including seven in the top 10.

Other industries represented include finance, manufacturing, travel & tourism, construction, media, retail, restaurants and more.

Software company ServiceNow claims the number one spot with a rating of 4.6.

Its employees cited the company’s fantastic culture, potential for opportunities and excellent training.