The best hotel jobs available right now in Sheffield as Hilton set to close before Christmas

A spokeswoman for the hotel chain said it has around 100 permanent staff who were informed of the closure last week.

She added that Hilton was working closely with them to ‘understand their best options’.

The news is devastating for staff that work at the hotel with the closure coming so close to Christmas.

Exterior of Hilton hotel, Victoria Quays, Sheffield

The four-star hotel beside the canal basin at Victoria Quays is due to close on December 15 after 20 years in the city.

A spokeswoman for HIlton said: “We will be contacting all guests impacted by the closure to inform them of the hotel closure and will work with them to find alternative arrangements where possible.

“We are committed to supporting team members at the hotel during this time and will be working closely with them to understand best options.”

The Star has compiled a list of all the hotel jobs available in Sheffield for anyone affected by the upcoming closure.

Jobs in Sheffield

Reception Manager – Mercure Kenwood Hall, £23,000 per annum

Breakfast Chef – Sheffield, Four-star hotel, £17,500 per annum

Chef de Partie – Sout Yorkshire, Four-star hotel, £17,500 per annum

Sous Chef – Sheffield, Four-star hotel, £17,500 per annum

Chef de Partie – Sheffied, Privately owned hotel, £18,000 per annum

Receptionist – Mercure Sheffield St Paul's Hotel & Spa, Competitive salary

Night Porter – Mercure Sheffield St Paul's Hotel & Spa, Competitive salary

Team member – Ibis Budget, Competitive Salary

Head Chef – The Rutland Arms, £20-25,000

Maintenance – Ibis Budget, Competitive Salary

Handy Man – Novotel, Competitive Salary

Breakfast Chef – Sheffield, Boutique hotel, £17,000 to £18,000

Chef de Partie – Sheffield, Boutique hotel, £17,000

Sales Manager – Hampton by Hilton, Competitive

Night Manager – Mercure Kenwood Hall, £22,000

Night Auditor – Ibis, Competitive salary

Commis Chef – Mosborough Hall, Competitive salary

Sous Chef – Mercure Kenwood Hall, From £23,000 to £30,000

To apply for these jobs, click here

Team Member – Premier Inn, Competitive salary

Reception and Bar Cafe – Travelodge, £8.21 an hour

Duty Manager – Premier Inn, Competitive salary

Housekeeping – Travelodge, £8.21 an hour

Guest Services Assistant – Jupiter Hotels Limited, Competitive salary