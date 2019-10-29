The best hotel jobs available right now in Sheffield as Hilton set to close before Christmas
The Hilton Hotel in Sheffield is set to close its doors before Christmas, with a huge number of job losses.
A spokeswoman for the hotel chain said it has around 100 permanent staff who were informed of the closure last week.
She added that Hilton was working closely with them to ‘understand their best options’.
The news is devastating for staff that work at the hotel with the closure coming so close to Christmas.
The four-star hotel beside the canal basin at Victoria Quays is due to close on December 15 after 20 years in the city.
A spokeswoman for HIlton said: “We will be contacting all guests impacted by the closure to inform them of the hotel closure and will work with them to find alternative arrangements where possible.
“We are committed to supporting team members at the hotel during this time and will be working closely with them to understand best options.”
The Star has compiled a list of all the hotel jobs available in Sheffield for anyone affected by the upcoming closure.
Jobs in Sheffield
Reception Manager – Mercure Kenwood Hall, £23,000 per annum
Breakfast Chef – Sheffield, Four-star hotel, £17,500 per annum
Chef de Partie – Sout Yorkshire, Four-star hotel, £17,500 per annum
Sous Chef – Sheffield, Four-star hotel, £17,500 per annum
Chef de Partie – Sheffied, Privately owned hotel, £18,000 per annum
Receptionist – Mercure Sheffield St Paul's Hotel & Spa, Competitive salary
Night Porter – Mercure Sheffield St Paul's Hotel & Spa, Competitive salary
Team member – Ibis Budget, Competitive Salary
Head Chef – The Rutland Arms, £20-25,000
Maintenance – Ibis Budget, Competitive Salary
Handy Man – Novotel, Competitive Salary
Breakfast Chef – Sheffield, Boutique hotel, £17,000 to £18,000
Chef de Partie – Sheffield, Boutique hotel, £17,000
Sales Manager – Hampton by Hilton, Competitive
Night Manager – Mercure Kenwood Hall, £22,000
Night Auditor – Ibis, Competitive salary
Commis Chef – Mosborough Hall, Competitive salary
Sous Chef – Mercure Kenwood Hall, From £23,000 to £30,000
Team Member – Premier Inn, Competitive salary
Reception and Bar Cafe – Travelodge, £8.21 an hour
Duty Manager – Premier Inn, Competitive salary
Housekeeping – Travelodge, £8.21 an hour
Guest Services Assistant – Jupiter Hotels Limited, Competitive salary
To apply for these jobs, click here