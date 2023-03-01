A roast pork sandwich is a thing of beauty if done properly – and few do it better than Sheffield’s hugely popular bakery chain Béres.

It’s more than six decades since the Hungarian butcher Sandor Béres opened the firm’s first shop in 1961. Today it has 14 shops across the city and a 5,000 sq ft factory on Rawson Spring Road, Hillsborough, a stone’s throw from Sheffield Wednesday’s stadium, where all the breadcakes, the pork and all the extras that go in them are cooked –along with the sausage rolls, pork pies and other baked goods Béres sells.

Sandor’s son Richard, who today runs the business with his sisters Helen and Catherine, showed us inside the factory where the magic happens. He described the huge scale of the operation these days, with Béres employing 120 staff across its sites, making a million pork sandwiches a year and churning out 150,000 pork pies and the same number of sausage rolls every 12 months. Every week, it uses around seven tonnes of pork and four tonnes of flour.

These photos and video footage show inside the factory, where staff are busy preparing the meat, breadcakes and other products from scratch almost around the clock, ready to be sold at the company’s many shops.

1 . 800 legs of pork Inside the Béres factory on Rawson Spring Road in Hillsborough, Sheffield, where around 800 legs of pork are butchered and cooked each week Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2 . The ovens Inside the Béres factory on Rawson Spring Road in Hillsborough, Sheffield Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3 . 120 staff Inside the Béres factory on Rawson Spring Road in Hillsborough, Sheffield. Béres, which has 14 shops across the city, employs 120 staff Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

4 . Stone's throw from Hillsborough Stadium The Béres shop attached to the factory at Rawson Spring Road in Hillsborough, Sheffield Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales