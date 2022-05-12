Benefact Group is bringing back the Movement for Good Awards for the fourth year running, offering hundreds of thousands in total to charities across the UK.

With nominations now open, residents from Doncaster and South Yorkshire are encouraged to nominate their favourite charities close to their hearts to receive a potential £1,000 award.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark the occasion, thousands of brightly coloured tulips have appeared in five cities across the UK - Gloucester, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Birmingham and London. The garden of gratitude features 1,500 bunches of flowers representing a ‘thank you’ on behalf of the 1,500 charities that have already benefited from the awards.

The Movement for Good awards will give £1,000 to 500 charities around the UK.

The initiative began back in 2019 and has since seen over 7,000 South Yorkshire residents nominate causes they care about, with the awards gifting a total of £23,000 to charities around the region.

Nominated charities are drawn at random to be the winner – the more times they are nominated, the more chance they have of being drawn to win the prize.

Mark Hews, group chief executive of Benefact Group, says: "We’re delighted to announce the launch of Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards for the fourth year running. We were thrilled to receive so many nominations from the public last year and this year we are encouraging even more people to nominate a good cause they love.

"As a company whose purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do. Our Movement for Good Awards will continue to help charities change lives for the better and we know that for many charities, £1,000 can make a real difference.”