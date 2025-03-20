Ben Bailey launches Upper Haugh show home

Yorkshire home builder Ben Bailey Homes is launching its latest show home in the South Yorkshire village of Upper Haugh.

The four-bedroom detached property, which will be open for viewings from March 29, is part of the company’s Rockingham Fold development in the village close to historic Wentworth Woodhouse.

The completed project will feature just 23 private homes as part of an exclusive development, featuring a range of two and four-bedroom homes, with prices starting from £214,950.

The show home will give buyers their first opportunity to seethe high level of specification on offer at Upper Haugh, with features including Omega kitchens, dishwashers, carpets, floor and wall tiles, downlights, fibre broadband and EV chargers, all as standard.

Ben Bailey Director Jon Bailey

Following the launch of the show home, the first properties will be completed and ready for occupation from the end of May.

“Our new development is in one of the most appealing parts of South Yorkshire and just a short distance from the beautiful Fitzwilliam Wentworth Estate and the picturesque village of Wentworth,” said Ben Bailey Director Jon Bailey.

“Rockingham Fold is also close to Sheffield, Rotherham and Barnsley and is just minutes away from the M1, making it an ideal location for commuters.

“These new properties offer an unrivalled specification in spacious, airy, well designed homes.

Rockingham Fold is the new Ben Bailey Homes development in Upper Haugh, near historic Wentworth.

“We have already had a great deal of interest but we are also offering clients assistance in selling their existing properties and help with moving costs.”

Launched by property developer Ben Bailey in 1937, Mexborough-based Ben Bailey Plc was Yorkshire's largest independent house builder, developing more than 700 homes a year when acquired by Gladedale in 2007.

Following the takeover and a subsequent rebrand, the Ben Bailey name disappeared completely from the construction industry.

But it made a strong return after it was acquired and revived by the Conroy Brook group.

Rockingham Fold is the company’s fifth recent development, with new homes also being constructed nearby at Harrop Mews, Swinton.

“We are proud to say that we have now been building homes in South Yorkshire for more than 80 years,” said Jon.

“Upper Haugh follows the success of our recent Ben Bailey development in nearby Swinton, both bringing quality development to the heart of the region.”