Belmayne Makes Hi-Vis Donation to Bradway School

The independent Derbyshire firm has purchased new high visibility vests for the reception class at Bradway Primary School, just across the Sheffield border.

The luminous vests will be used to ensure the four and five-year-old children are noticeable and clearly identifiable when they are out on school trips and local walks. For example, the school is planning a visit to Chatsworth Farm later this year.

Belmayne is closely connected with Bradway Primary, as personal assistant, Beth Holmes, has a child at the school and financial planner, Chris Pond, coached football and rugby there whilst at university.

Chris said: “It has been a pleasure to help Bradway Primary replace the old hi-vis vests its reception class was using and ensure they are well equipped to enjoy future school trips. We are committed to developing a long-term relationship with the school and will be extending our support to other areas.”

Belmayne will be running a Christmas card competition with Bradway Primary in December and has agreed to fund something different each year, depending on the school’s need.

Chris Thomas, headteacher at Bradway Primary School, added: “I cannot thank Belmayne enough for funding the purchase of new hi-vis vests for our reception class and its willingness to support future activities. Corporate support makes a real difference to stretched school budgets and we look forward to working together to improve the learning experience for our children inside and outside the classroom.”

