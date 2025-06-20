Beckview Studios launches all-new live recording package

This state-of-the-art, independent recording studio has launched its Live Recording Package to local and regional musicians, solo artists and gigging bands, designed to help propel their musical careers with exemplary audio and video content captured by the Beckview team.

Chris Jones, co-founder and chief engineer at Beckview, said: “The music industry is fast paced and highly competitive, and with the importance of digital and social media platforms, high quality audio and video content is essential for opening those doors.

“Our Live Recording Package is essential for musicians and other music industry talent who want to be head and shoulders above the rest. It will help those seeking to improve their existing careers and for those aiming to secure that gig, festival spot and increase their fan base. The Live Recording Package creates that all-important, compelling and engaging content.

“Here at Beckview, we understand the importance and the power of capturing the magic that occurs with live performance, while recording in a professional, studio environment.”

The package is meticulously designed to provide musicians with professional content that truly represents their talent and includes:

Professional Live Audio Recording: Record in a custom-designed live room with stunning acoustics, guided by expert engineers resulting in polished, release-ready mixes that capture the raw power and subtle nuance of your performance.

High-Quality Multi-Camera Video: Pair your audio with stunning visuals as the team captures a performance from multiple angles using top-tier equipment and lighting, producing content ideal for YouTube, Instagram, EPKs, and funding applications.

Vintage Analogue Warmth (Optional): For those who crave the richness of classic recordings, opt to record directly to 24-track 2" analogue tape, via our iconic Sony MCI console. This vintage process offers unmatched warmth, depth, and musicality.

The cost starts at £750 which can be offset if needed by tickets and inviting an audience to experience and be part of the recording process.

Beckview Studios, founded in 2023, has a firm footing in the live recording arena and is now widely regarded as the Yorkshire Coast rival to studios in the larger cities such as Manchester, Leeds and London. Its inspiring interior, relaxed environment and beautifully-designed space includes a live room, isolation booths and an impressive control room. There is also the option to stay at the studios for those travelling a long distance.

Chris concluded: “We're more than just a studio; we're your committed, creative partners. We believe in collaborating with you. With years of production, engineering, and live sound experience behind us, we ensure a smooth, collaborative process. Our primary focus is on achieving artistic goals and serving the songs above all else. We handle the technical intricacies so performers can focus on delivering a captivating performance. Our reliable, high-quality gear and efficient workflow are specifically designed to keep a performer in the creative flow, free from distraction.”

To book, phone Beckview Studios: 07782 829291