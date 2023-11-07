Barnsley town centre’s flagship M&S to close this month as new food hall opens

Barnsley town centre’s Marks and Spencer is set to close his month, as a new food hall opens to replace it.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The shop, on Queens Street, will close on November 27 and the new food hall at Peel Retail Park will open the following day.

When the closure was announced, Matt Graham, regional manager for M&S, said the new branch at the Peel Retail Park off Harborough Hill Road would offer 60 per cent more food hall space than the current store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The change was put down to changing shopping habits, and the new food hall will be made up of two units merged together – 3B and 3C, which formerly housed a Maplin and Poundworld store.

M&S

Overall, across both ground and mezzanine levels, the new shop will measure 1,770 sq.m.