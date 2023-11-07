Barnsley town centre’s flagship M&S to close this month as new food hall opens
The shop, on Queens Street, will close on November 27 and the new food hall at Peel Retail Park will open the following day.
When the closure was announced, Matt Graham, regional manager for M&S, said the new branch at the Peel Retail Park off Harborough Hill Road would offer 60 per cent more food hall space than the current store.
The change was put down to changing shopping habits, and the new food hall will be made up of two units merged together – 3B and 3C, which formerly housed a Maplin and Poundworld store.
Overall, across both ground and mezzanine levels, the new shop will measure 1,770 sq.m.
The new shop “will increase the level of employment at the site as food store operators typically require higher staff levels.”