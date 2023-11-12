When you treat yourself to a takeaway, you want to know that your food has been prepared in clean and hygienic conditions.

Hoyland, in the metropolitan borough of Barnsley, is a town with a surprising number of takeaways, many of which are operating at high standards of food hygiene.

Each establishment has been inspected by a food hygiene officer at Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council to ensure they are following relevant food hygiene laws. Three criteria are looked at to then give an overall score on the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme. The areas looked at are:

How hygienically the food is handled

Condition of the structure of the premises

Management of food safety

A score will be between 0, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary’, to 5, meaning standards found at the time of inspection are ‘very good’. These scores help customers to make informed decisions on where they purchase and consume food from.

Below, we have looked at 15 takeaways in Hoyland and their latest food hygiene ratings, as recorded by the Food Standards Agency (correct as of November 8 2023).

Note three outlets - Hoyland Deli Sandwich Specialist, on 69 Hoyland Road; Charcohut, on 38 King Street; and Istanbul Kebab & Pizza, on 11-13 Cumberland Road - have not been included below, as they have not yet been inspected.

Here are the 15 takeaways in Hoyland, listed in order from highest to lowest food hygiene score.

1 . Hoyland's takeaways There are plenty of takeaways operating at 'very good' hygiene standards in Hoyland. Photo Sales

2 . Five stars for The Little Kitchen The Little Kitchen, on 69 West Street, Hoyland, was given a five-out-of-five hygiene rating when it was last inspected on June 16 2023. Photo Sales

3 . Five stars for Subway Subway, inside Morrisons Daily on West Street, was given a five-out-of-five hygiene rating when it was last inspected on June 7 2022. Photo Sales