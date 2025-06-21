A woman’s boobs have sparked a row dubbed ‘jigglegate’ over a popular South Yorkshire county and western bar.

When The County Club, a well known venue in the Victorian Arcade in Barnsley town centre, applied for a later licence, a neighbouring business objected - because of what was described as ‘anti-social behaviour’.

A row over a woman's boobs - dubbed 'jigglegate' - has broken out over a bar at the Victorian Arcade, pictured, in Barnsley. Photo: Google | Google

A licencing hearing at Barnsley Council was this week told that this had involved a woman at the venue allegedly ‘jiggling her breasts’ at passers-by.

Those who were jiggled at were said to have included a man aged 85.

Neighbouring business, The Spectacle Shop, objected to the plans, raising concerns about noise, anti-social behaviour and the wellbeing of vulnerable customers, following the incident, which has been dubbed ‘jigglegate’.

The incident was captured on CCTV and reported to the local authority.

During a licensing meeting on June 19, shop owner Phillip Potter acknowledged that some behaviour, including what he called "jigglegate", was beyond the bar’s control, but said it still contributed to an unsuitable atmosphere.

The committee agreed to grant permission to extend the bar’s opening hours, despite objections, which also included a complaint about a hen party and a blow up doll, but councillors were told those involved in that incident “were not customers of the bar and had merely been passing through the Arcade.”

The Country Club will now open from 9am until 2am daily, following a successful application to vary its premises licence - which includes several conditions.

Live music can now be played indoors from 5.30pm to 11pm, while recorded music is permitted both indoors and outdoors from 9am to 2am. However, only a small speaker may be used outside, and only after nearby shops have closed.

Alcohol sales have also been extended, allowing both on and off-site consumption from 9am to 2am, an increase from the previous 11am to 11pm hours. Opening hours have similarly been extended to 2am.

An objection from Gallagher’s Cafe was withdrawn after the applicants proposed conditions to limit noise and monitor behaviour. These included restricting outdoor music before 5.30pm, regular noise checks, and staff supervision outside during key trading hours.

The Country Club agreed to measures including staff training, increased CCTV, a dispersal policy, and a pledge to maintain open communication with nearby businesses.

Solicitor Michelle Hazlewood, representing bar owners Rebecca and Paul McNicholas, told the council committee the pair have over 20 years’ experience operating licensed venues in Barnsley, including Annie Murray’s and Pure Pop.

A written submission stated the venue had no police incidents recorded and was involved in local safety schemes such as Purple Flag and Best Bar None.

Addressing complaints about the hen party and a blow-up doll, Ms Hazlewood said the group “were not customers of the bar and had merely been passing through the Arcade.”

The Licensing Regulatory Board Sub-Committee approved the application unanimously at a meeting on June 19, attended by councillors Roy Bowser, Sherry Holling, Sarah Tattersall and reserve member Tim Shepherd.