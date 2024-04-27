Barnsley Foodbank Receives £1,500 Donation From South Yorkshire Housebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The donation came as part of the Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Barnsley Foodbank Partnership, part of The Trussell Trust, has been operating for just over 10 years after being set up in 2013 by local churches and community groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The foodbank was introduced to help feed people in financial crisis and now has 13 branches across Barnsley, and offers 15 sessions a week.

The team in action at Barnsley Foodbank

Suzanne Storey, Foodbank Manager at Barnsley Foodbank Partnership, said: “We were over the moon when we heard about Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ donation as we are always looking for new partnerships, now more than ever.

“COVID-19 hit our service hard and the request for food parcels doubled in a matter of weeks, but we managed to keep going and never shut our doors. Now we have the cost-of-living crisis, and this is pulling on our service even more. Every week we are having to purchase stock, whereas a few years ago this was not the case and we used to receive an influx of donations from various different means.

“People just do not have the finances and means anymore and are struggling so much in everyday life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This donation is so appreciated and we can go out and purchase stock that we are short of. The developer’s Community Fund scheme is amazing, it really shows the community that Barratt and David Wilson Homes is wanting to give something back. I think letting the employees choose the charity each month is also a really nice touch.

B&DWS - SGB-34668 - Suzanne and Georgina at Barnsley Foodbank with the cheque donated by Barratt and

“On behalf of everyone at Barnsley Foodbank Partnership, I would like to say a big thank you to Barratt and David Wilson Homes, it will really make a big difference to so many people in the area.”

Gary Chambers, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Sheffield, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build and were delighted to be able to offer Barnsley Foodbank Partnership a donation to support the fantastic work it does.

“We have witnessed how the foodbank, despite the effects of the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, has continued to provide vital services which vulnerable members of the community rely on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad