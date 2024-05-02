Barnsley company sells renovated business park in multi-million-pound deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fairfield Business Park has been sold in a seven-figure deal, after being restored by Barnsley-based Fairbank Investments Ltd.

Over the past two years, the site has been developed from being unoccupied into a thriving business park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fully-let park has been bought by international packaging business Neal Brothers, for a seven-figure sum. Neal Brothers are the main tenants on the site, running their export packaging business from their onsite warehouse.

Fairfield Business Park

The historic former David Brown plant shut at the end of 2020 when the former owner, SPX, transferred its production and manufacturing processes to an alternative UK production site, leading to job losses and vacant premises.

The 1930s factory development, once a major manufacturing hub employing more than 1,500 people at its peak production period, was given a new lease of life after being acquired by Fairbank Investments in March 2021.

Fairbank Investments bought the four-acre Green Road site after spotting its huge potential to create employment and restore economic prosperity to the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opened by shipmaker Cammell Laird in the late 19th century, the site was mothballed in 1930 but taken over by industrialist Sir David Brown in 1935. Sir David established foundry, pumps and fabrication operations in Penistone which produced bullet-proof castings during the Second World War and later specialised in manufacturing pumps for the global oil and gas industry.

The park is currently made up of 14 independent offices totalling 15,000 sq ft which is home to a range of flourishing independent businesses with a further 66,000 sq ft of warehouse space which has been occupied by main tenants, Neal Brothers since late 2021.

Alex Sewell of Fairbank Investments said: “We are thrilled that our vision to revitalise a local site of such historical importance has been fully realised and we have sold the business park as a thriving commercial hub, resulting in job creation and a bright future for the area.