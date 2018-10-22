Barnsley cash secret

Two warehouses have been built in Barnsley with public money but the council won’t say how much.

Developers CDP Marshall received cash from the authority’s Property Investment Fund to build on Capitol Park.

But the amount – and whether it was a loan or a grant – has been deemed ‘commercially sensitive’, although it won’t say why. It was the authority’s only PIF transaction this year.

On the same site, Sheffield City Region publicly announced it loaned £2.2m to Carnell Management Services to build 15 units starting this month.