`

Barnsley cash secret

From left: Sophie Moore and Shaun Higginbottom of Barnsley Council, Iain McPhail of Knight Frank, Matthew Grafton managing director Solaframe, Steve Taylor commercial director Solarframe, Christ Marshall CDP Marshall, Matt Gladstone Barnsley Council, Rebecca Schofield Knight Frank and Tim Hartley Barnsley Council.
From left: Sophie Moore and Shaun Higginbottom of Barnsley Council, Iain McPhail of Knight Frank, Matthew Grafton managing director Solaframe, Steve Taylor commercial director Solarframe, Christ Marshall CDP Marshall, Matt Gladstone Barnsley Council, Rebecca Schofield Knight Frank and Tim Hartley Barnsley Council.

Two warehouses have been built in Barnsley with public money but the council won’t say how much.

Developers CDP Marshall received cash from the authority’s Property Investment Fund to build on Capitol Park.

But the amount – and whether it was a loan or a grant – has been deemed ‘commercially sensitive’, although it won’t say why. It was the authority’s only PIF transaction this year.

On the same site, Sheffield City Region publicly announced it loaned £2.2m to Carnell Management Services to build 15 units starting this month.