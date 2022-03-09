The Launchpad programme, based in the Digital Media centre, provides free support to small businesses with up to 10 members of staff.

The service has been a “key resource” during the pandemic, and has supported thousands of businesses and distributed millions in funding, according to a report to cabinet.

The project was due to finish on March 31, but the Department of Levelling Up, Homes and Communities has provided £376,000 to extend the scheme until June 30, 2023.

Barnsley's Digital Media Centre

Barnsley Council has agreed to contribute £170,000, which will be “providedthrough salary contributions for the Launchpad Team”.

An additional £81,844 of funding has also been received from project partners including Sheffield City Council, Doncaster MBC, Rotherham MBC and the Prince’s Trust.

“Local residents will continue to be helped to create new businesses and besupported through the early stages of business to help increase survivalprospects,” adds the report.

“It is envisaged that in excess of 1,000 individuals / businesses will receivesupport with over 400 new businesses being created over [a] three-year cycle.

“The £170,000 match funding will come from existing staffing budgets and sono additional resources are being requested.”