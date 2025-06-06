Banner Jones supports launch of Two Thirds Beer Co.’s Second Sheffield Venue

Banner Jones Solicitors has once again advised long-term client Two Thirds Beer Co. on the acquisition of its latest venue, Kapital Beer Hall & Restaurant — a £750,000 investment in Sheffield city centre that marks the next phase of growth for the popular independent operator.

Located at 14 Wellington Street within the Heart of the City development, the new beer hall & restaurant builds on the success of Two Thirds’ original site on Abbeydale Road, which opened in 2019 and quickly gained a loyal following for its curated craft beer selection and relaxed, community-focused atmosphere.

Having supported the business since its launch, Banner Jones’ Business Legal Services team advised on lease negotiations and carried out legal due diligence as part of the latest transaction, which sees Two Thirds join a thriving regeneration area surrounded by commercial, leisure, and residential development.

Rachael Flintoft, a Director in the Sheffield-based Business Legal Services team at Banner Jones, commented: “It’s been a real privilege to work with Two Thirds Beer Co. on this exciting next chapter. Having supported them from the beginning, we understand their goals and are proud to provide legal advice that helps bring their plans to life.

(L-R) Danny Clare, Adam Inns and Ben Stubbs

“This latest expansion is a brilliant example of the strength and creativity in Sheffield’s independent hospitality scene, and we’re thrilled to be part of it.”

Kapital Beer Hall & Restaurant is set to open in summer 2025, with the new venue expected to create up to 35 jobs. With a high-quality fit out and a strong emphasis on continental beer & food, the venue will build on the brand’s mission to deliver a vibrant, modern beer hall experience inspired by the great drinking cultures of Europe.

Co-founder Danny Clare added: “We’re incredibly proud to be opening our second site, Kapital Beer Hall & Restaurant – a bold, new, modern venue for Sheffield, inspired by the very best of European beer culture. A huge thank you to Banner Jones for their expert guidance and support throughout the legal and negotiation process – their help has been invaluable in bringing this project to life..”

Banner Jones’ Business Legal Services team advises property developers, landowners, and investors across the region on a full range of commercial legal services, including commercial property transactions, leases, corporate law, and planning.