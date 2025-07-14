Banner Jones strengthens private client team with key appointments across Sheffield and Chesterfield offices

Leading law firm Banner Jones Solicitors has announced five exciting appointments to its growing Private Client division, bolstering its Wills and Probate services across South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire.

The firm’s Sheffield office has welcomed three Wills and Probate specialists to it’s Private Client team plus a new Paralegal, bolstering the already impressive Private Client Team to 20 in total.

Qualifying as a Solicitor in 2024, Sophie Marshall, joined Banner Jones as a Private Client Solicitor in September 2024. With over 6 years’ experience, Sophie specialises in Wills, LPAs and estate administration.

Sophie is praised for her calm, approachable manner and dedication to helping clients plan for the future. She qualified as a Solicitor after studying at the University of Derby and Nottingham Trent University.

Jake Coy, Sophie Marshall, Tina Fisher and Aimee Gill

Jake Coy has joined as a Probate Executive, bringing over a decade of experience in the private client sector, and supporting individuals and families through all aspects of probate and estate administration — from obtaining Grants of Probate to managing complex and intestate estates.

Known for his empathetic and client-focused approach, he also advises on Wills, LPAs ,Trusts and Court of Protection.

Jake is qualified by his vast experience but is also studying under The Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) with the goal of reaching full STEP membership. Jake often hosts free seminars around South Yorkshire, educating private individuals and business owners to the pitfalls of poor estate planning.

Also based in Sheffield is Aimee Gill, who joined Banner Jones as a Will Writer. Aimee is a Law graduate from Sheffield Hallam University who completed her LPC LLM with a Masters from the University of Law in 2023 and trained at Irwin Mitchell Solicitors in Sheffield.

She advises clients on all types of Wills, including those involving Trusts and complex wishes. Aimee also helps prepare LPAs.

Completing the new Sheffield line-up is our Paralegal, Savannah. Savannah has a keen interest in law having completed numerous work experience seats at firms across South Yorkshire. Savannah came highly recommended to the firm. She will support with all aspects of Probate including Grant of Probate, full estate administration, complex estate administration and intestate estates, Wills, Lasting Powers of Attorney, Court of Protection and Trusts.

In Derbyshire, Tina Fisher, a seasoned expert with more than 16 years’ experience in the legal sector, has joined the firm’s Chesterfield office, stepping into the role of Senior Will Writer.

Tina brings extensive experience in estate administration and Court of Protection matters, providing clients with expert guidance on Wills, Estate Planning, and Lasting Powers of Attorney (LPAs). Tina is also a STEP affiliate which means she is an expert in her field with proven qualifications and experience. Tina has achieved an Advanced Certificate in Will Preparation certified by STEP.

Commenting on the appointments, Kathryn Wheeldon, Head of Private Client Team, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Tina, Jake, Aimee, Sophie and Savannah to the team. Each brings a wealth of experience and a genuine commitment to client care, which is at the heart of everything we do at Banner Jones.

“We are delighted to have an established team of highly skilled professionals delivering private client services from our Sheffield office, and across South Yorkshire and Derbyshire. This marks a significant step forward in our growth and enhances our footprint in the region. With a strong foundation in place, we look forward to providing exceptional service and deepening our connections with clients across Sheffield and beyond."

“As demand for our Private Client services continues to grow, these appointments strengthen our ability to support individuals and families at every stage of life.”

Banner Jones’ Private Client team offers a full range of services including Will writing, LPAs, Estate Planning, Trusts, Probate, LPA Administration, Trust Administration, Estate Administration and Court of Protection matters from its offices across North Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire.