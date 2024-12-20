Banner Cross Hall: £1m upgrade of Sheffield stately home nears completion but restaurant plan shelved

By David Walsh

Published 20th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST

A Sheffield ‘castle’ is having a seven-figure upgrade to create offices but plans for a restaurant and cafe have been shelved due to costs.

Banner Cross Hall is set to reopen in March, 18 months after it was sold by building firm Henry Boot to property developer Matt Davison.

Mr Davison said the refurbishment included repairs, new windows and a lick of paint. They had also spruced up the exterior of the Grade II listed building and tidied the 10-acre grounds. The work was set to cost around £1m, he added.

Banner Cross Hall is having a £1m revamp
Office space is being marketed as a whole or in sections including the main hall, stables, bungalow and orangery.

Mr Davison said: “It’s a really historic building and a lot of people enjoy that. We’ve seen it at Globe Works. I think Banner Cross Hall will be really popular.”

His company, Davison Property Investments, operates serviced offices in the 200-year-old Grade 2* listed former cutlery factory, Globe Works, on Penistone Road.

But early plans for a restaurant and cafe at Banner Cross Hall have been shelved due to costs, he added.

Matt Davison of Davison Property Investments at Globe Works. Picture: Chris Etchells
Operators want a kitchen and the costs of installing one meant it was not worth it for the return, he said.

Built in 1821, Banner Cross Hall stood in impressive grounds in what was then open country. It is one of the city’s most lavish heritage properties and features battlements, an octagonal turret and ornate interior.

It was Grade II listed in 1973. Henry Boot sold it and moved out in 2023 after 91 years.

